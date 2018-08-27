Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Tallies three stops in preseason game
Clinton-Dix made three solo tackles in the Packers' third exhibition contest Friday.
Clinton-Dix missed some OTA action while tending to a personal matter, but he has participated in all of training camp and each of the Packers' three preseason games thus far. Clinton-Dix will be the Packers' starting free safety in Week 1.
More News
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plans to attend mandatory minicamp•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Absent from OTAs for personal reasons•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Plays nearly every snap in 2017•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Nabs third interception of season•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records season-high nine tackles•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Notches second interception of 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.