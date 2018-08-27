Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Tallies three stops in preseason game

Clinton-Dix made three solo tackles in the Packers' third exhibition contest Friday.

Clinton-Dix missed some OTA action while tending to a personal matter, but he has participated in all of training camp and each of the Packers' three preseason games thus far. Clinton-Dix will be the Packers' starting free safety in Week 1.

