The Packers placed Pututau on the active/PUP list ahead of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Pututau signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in mid-May. The former Utah Ute recorded 56 tackles (28 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, 12 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries during his collegiate career. The sooner he can participate in camp the better, as he will be working to earn a roster spot.