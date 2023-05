Pearson is slated to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Pearson played tight end at Appalachian State, securing 25 passes for 329 yards and five scores during the 2022 campaign, but the Packers have him listed as a fullback. It's unclear if he's permanently switching positions, or will be utilized in a multitude of ways. Either way, he's likely a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster but could land a practice-squad deal with a strong showing during training camp.