Waters was unable to practice Friday, as he is still nursing a shoulder injury that held him out for much of the Packers' spring program.

Waters was seen with his arm in a sling in mid-June. His slow recovery time could potentially cost him a spot on the team, as he will need to take part in training camp in order to earn a roster spot. He remains day-to-day going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories