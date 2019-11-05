Campbell (knee) was activated from PUP by the Packers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Campbell had to return to the roster today or be lost for the season on the PUP list as his three-week window for activation was rapidly closing. He'll fill a depth role in the Green Bay secondary when he returns to game action.

