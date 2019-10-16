Campbell (knee) practiced Wednesday, opening up the three-week window for him to be activated from the PUP list, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Campbell's eligible to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but if he's unable to, he must play in Week 8 or 9 to avoid being shut down for the season. The fifth-year pro will likely stick to special teams if Darnell Savage (ankle) is healthy.