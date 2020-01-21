Campbell had 14 tackles (eight solo) and one forced fumble in seven games this season.

The 27-year-old spent the first nine weeks of the season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in Week 13 last season, but he returned Week 10 and ended up playing a sizable role down the stretch for the Packers. Campbell worked as the team's third safety once healthy and averaged 26 defensive snaps per game. Campbell is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.