Campbell (knee) was placed on Green Bay's reserve/PUP list Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Campbell is working his way back from a torn ACL. He'll be ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season, after which point the Packers will have three weeks to decide whether to activate Campbell, release him or place him on IR.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories