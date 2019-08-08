Campbell (knee) inked a contract with the Packers on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Campbell was diagnosed with a torn ACL in Week 13 of last season that the Packers didn't disclose, and was subsequently placed on the PUP list by the team Thursday. The 26-year-old was decent in the three weeks he played last season, accumulating 18 tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble.

More News
Our Latest Stories