Campbell (knee) was diagnosed with a torn ACL in Week 13 that the Packers didn't disclose, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Campbell suffered an undisclosed injury that landed him on injured reserve, and the injury was finally brought to light Friday. The 26-year-old is a free agent, but the team is still interested in bringing him back, even with the injury. The Northwestern product was solid in the three weeks he played, racking up 18 tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble.