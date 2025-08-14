Dunn (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with the Packers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dunn appears to have suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp with Green Bay, which is set to sideline him for the year while on IR. The cornerback would be eligible to return to action if he reaches an injury settlement with the Packers, but otherwise he'll set his sights on a return in 2026.