McDuffie registered 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-19 loss to Pittsburgh.
McDuffie had yet another productive game in Week 10, reaching 10 takedowns for the third time in the team's last five contests. The linebacker has operated in a more significant role the last two weeks with Quay Walker (groin) unavailable and he could do so again in Week 11 versus the Chargers if Walker is forced to miss a third straight game.
