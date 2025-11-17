McDuffie recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

Quay Walker (shoulder) played just 36 defensive snaps due to an injury in the Week 11 win, allowing McDuffie to operate as one of the Packers' starting inside linebackers. He notched his first double-digit stop performance of the season while leading Green Bay's defense in total tackles. If Walker is unable to suit up in the Week 12 matchup against the Vikings, McDuffie will likely draw a start alongside Edgerrin Cooper.