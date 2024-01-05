McDuffie (concussion/neck) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year out of Boston College was held out of practice all week after sustaining a concussion while filling in for the injured De'Vondre Campbell (neck) in Week 17. If McDuffie does in fact miss Sunday's affair, Eric Wilson would likely serve as Green Bay's top reserve inside linebacker.