McDuffie finished the 2024 regular season with 97 tackles (46 solo), including 0.5 sacks, three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 games.

McDuffie finished as the Packers' second-leading tackler behind Quay Walker (102). McDuffie started in every single game in 2024, though he failed to play more than 30 defensive snaps in the final five games of the season (including playoffs). The 2021 sixth-round pick will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should get plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster its linebacker corps.