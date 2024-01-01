McDuffie is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

McDuffie sustained the injury in the second quarter after taking a hit from teammate Lukas Van Ness on a tackling attempt. McDuffie started at inside linebacker in replacement of De'Vondre Campbell, who is inactive for the second straight game with a neck injury. Eric Wilson and Kristian Welch are candidates for more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Quay Walker for as long as McDuffie remains sidelined.