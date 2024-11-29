McDuffie (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
McDuffie is unlikely going to be playing at 100 percent health due to an ankle injury, but he will play through the issue Thursday. The fourth-year linebacker has logged 61 tackles (29 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses over 11 regular-season games.
