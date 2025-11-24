McDuffie recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one interception in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Vikings.

With Quay Walker (neck) sidelined for most of the Packers' last two games, McDuffie has seen an expanded role and made the most of it. During that span, he's recorded 20 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one interception, picking off J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter of the Week 12 win. If Walker remains out, McDuffie could start alongside Edgerrin Cooper again in the Week 13 matchup against the Lions.