McDuffie (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
McDuffie missed the Packers' regular-season finale with a concussion, but after a week of limited practice sessions, it seems as if he's cleared protocol and moved past the issue. Expect the third-year pro to assume his regular duties as Green Bay's top reserve inside linebacker in Sunday's wild-card outing.
