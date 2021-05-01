The Packers selected McDuffie in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

McDuffie ran one of the faster reported 40-yard dashes among inside linebackers, clocking in at a blazing 4.58. the 21-year-old plays with his hair on fire, exploding at the open hole with tenacity, but that aggression tends to leave him out of position at times. McDuffie registered 107 tackles across 11 games with Boston College in his final season with the team, earning second-team All-ACC honors in the process. He figures to compete with Kamal Martin for backup snaps at inside linebacker to start.