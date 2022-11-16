McDuffie logged 12 tackles during Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Cowboys.
McDuffie played 82 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps with fellow inside linebackers De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and Krys Barnes (concussion) both inactive Week 10. As a result, the 23-year-old came away with the first double-digit tackle performance of his career, increasing his season total to 29 over ten games. McDuffie exclusively played on special teams in six of the first seven weeks, so his production should come back down to earth if Campbell and Barnes are available for Thursday's game against the Titans.