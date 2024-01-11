McDuffie (concussion/neck) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough

McDuffie suffered a concussion Week 17 against Minnesota and wasn't able to return for Sunday's win over Chicago. The linebacker didn't practice at all last week, so it's a positive development that he was able to log a limited session Wednesday, though it should be noted that Green Bay held a walkthrough, thus McDuffie's participation was merely an estimation. McDuffie will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cowboys.