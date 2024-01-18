McDuffie (neck) was a limited participant at the Packers' practice Wednesday.
McDuffie suffered a neck injury in the team's 48-32 win over the Cowboys in the wild-card round, opening the week as a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, but he was back on the field one day later. The linebacker will look to build off of Thursday's session at Friday's final practice of the week ahead of Saturday's matchup with the 49ers in the divisional round.
