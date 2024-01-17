McDuffie (neck) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
McDuffie picked up a neck issue during Sunday's win at Dallas, and his lack of listed activity leaves his status up in the air in the new week. He'll likely need to practice Wednesday and/or Thursday to have a chance to suit up Saturday at San Francisco.
