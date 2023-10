McDuffie tallied 10 tackles (six solo) in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday.

McDuffie was already in line for a healthy workload with De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) sidelined, but Quay Walker's (knee) first-half exit led to an even bigger role. He ultimately took advantage of the opportunity and saw his highest tackle total of the season. The health of the aforementioned linebackers will determine what type of role McDuffie will see following the Green Bay's bye week.