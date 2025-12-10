Packers' Isaiah McDuffie: Logs six stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie registered six tackles (three solo) in a 28-21 Week 14 win over Chicago on Sunday.
McDuffie finished fifth on Green Bay in tackles in the victory. He's now posted at least six tackles in seven of his past eight games, with the exception being a Week 9 loss to Carolina when he logged a 33 percent defensive snap share. McDuffie is up to 72 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an interception through 13 contests on the campaign.
