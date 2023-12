McDuffie tallied eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 33-30 win over Carolina.

McDuffie played purely on special teams Week 15 versus the Buccaneers, but he handled 74 percent of defensive snaps against the Panthers, with De'Vondre Campbell (neck) sidelined. Depending on Campbell's status against the Vikings in Week 16, McDuffie could again be a solid fantasy option in IDP formats.