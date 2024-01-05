McDuffie (concussion/neck) did not participate at the Packers' practice Thursday.

McDuffie has now missed the team's first two sessions of the week, Wednesday's walkthrough and now Thursday's first official practice of the week, making it rather unlikely he'll be able to go in Week 18. The 24-year-old is in concussion protocol and if he's ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale with the Bears, De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker will see the lion's share of work at interior linebacker.