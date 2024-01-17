McDuffie (neck) did not participate at practice Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
McDuffie picked up a neck issue during Sunday's win at Dallas, and now he's sitting out of the Packers' first practice of the new week. He'll likely need to practice Wednesday or Thursday to have a chance to suit up Saturday.
