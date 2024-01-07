McDuffie (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup versus Chicago.

McDuffie suffered a concussion last Sunday against Minnesota, and he wasn't able to practice at all during Week 18 prep. He was consequently deemed doubtful to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, so it's no surprise that he is indeed inactive. If the Packers are able to qualify for the postseason, McDuffie could return for the team's first-round playoff game next weekend.