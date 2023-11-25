McDuffie tallied 11 tackles (five solo) In Thursday's Week 12 win over Detroit.

McDuffie saw an expanded opportunity in the matchup with De'Vondre Campbell sidelined due to a neck injury and finished just one tackle behind safety Jonathan Owens for the team lead in the contest. In the four games this year during which McDuffie has logged over 80 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps, he's averaged 9.5 stops.