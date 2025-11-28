McDuffie logged 12 tackles (seven solo), including two for a loss, during the Packers' 31-21 win over the Lions on Sunday.

McDuffie led the Packers in tackles Thanksgiving Day, and he has reached the double-digit tackling mark in two of his last three games. His increased production as of late has been due to the absence of Quay Walker (neck), but the former's snap count on defense would likely dip in Week 14 against the Bears if the latter is cleared to return. In the eight games since the Packers' Week 5 bye, McDuffie has accumulated 51 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one interception.