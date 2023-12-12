McDuffie logged seven total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss during Monday night's 24-22 loss to the Giants.

The third-year pro saw more snaps in Green Bay's linebacker corps with no Quay Walker (shoulder) Monday night, and he made the most of his opportunities, tying Darnell Savage for the team's leading tackler. McDuffie has started seven of the Packers' 13 games thus far due to various injuries to both starting linebackers, recording seven or more tackles in each of his starts. If Walker is sidelined once more in Week 15, McDuffie will likely get another opportunity to make plays for Green Bay's defense.