McDuffie (neck) is considered questionable to play Saturday versus the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers official website reports.

McDuffie sustained a neck injury in the team's wild-card round win over the Cowboys and he logged a limited practice at Thursday's only official padded session of the week. If the linebacker can't go in Saturday's divisional round matchup in San Francisco, Eric Wilson is the most likely candidate to see extra usage versus the 49ers.