McDuffie (concussion) was limited in Thursday's practice.
He was also estimated as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. McDuffie was concussed in Week 17 and remains in the league's protocol. He has two more days to progress through it ahead of Sunday's wild-card clash with the Cowboys.
