McDuffie tallied 86 tackles (56 solo), a half sack and a pass deflection over 16 games in the 2023 season.

McDuffie did not play even one snap on defense in his 2021 rookie season, but he was on the field for 17 percent of the snaps in 2022, and that number jumped all the way to 48 percent in 2023. His role heading into 2024 will hinge significantly on whether or not De'Vondre Campbell is brought back, but if Campbell moves on McDuffie will have a chance to open the season as the starting inside linebacker alongside Quay Walker.