McDuffie registered 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots in Week 9.

McDuffie's first tackle of the game was a nine-yard sack on Drake Maye early in the first quarter, which led to the Patriots punting the ball away on the next play. McDuffie also recovered the fumble he forced late in the third quarter, which the Packers offense turned into a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson one play later. McDuffie has racked up double-digit stops in three consecutive games, and he's been the starting inside linebacker in each of those contests due to the absence of Zaire Franklin (shin). McDuffie should hang onto his starting role against the Vikings on Sunday assuming Franklin is ruled out for that game.