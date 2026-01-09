McDuffie recorded 92 tackles (47 solo), 1.0 sacks and one interception across 17 regular-season games.

McDuffie worked as a rotational linebacker, with Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper working on an every-down basis. Though McDuffie lost snaps relative to the 2024 campaign, he remained very productive on a per-snap basis. He'll enter 2026 in the final year of a two-year contract, and he could be asked to step into a larger role if Walker departs in free agency.