Packers' Isaiah McDuffie: Tallies 92 stops in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDuffie recorded 92 tackles (47 solo), 1.0 sacks and one interception across 17 regular-season games.
McDuffie worked as a rotational linebacker, with Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper working on an every-down basis. Though McDuffie lost snaps relative to the 2024 campaign, he remained very productive on a per-snap basis. He'll enter 2026 in the final year of a two-year contract, and he could be asked to step into a larger role if Walker departs in free agency.
