McDuffie (concussion/neck) was a non-participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday.

McDuffie suffered a concussion in the team's Week 17 win over the Vikings in the second quarter and he has now popped up on the injury report to open the week, tacking on a neck injury as well. It seems unlikely that the linebacker will be able to be able to go Sunday versus the Bears, so De'Vondre Campbell's (neck) full participation Wednesday comes at a good time.