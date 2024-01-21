McDuffie (neck) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

McDuffie was a limited participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practice and is good to go for Saturday's contest. He sustained the neck injury in the Packers' wild-card win over the Cowboys. McDuffie played 21 snaps -- 15 on defense, nine on special teams -- against Dallas and finished with six tackles (five solo).