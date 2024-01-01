McDuffie has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a concussion.
McDuffie was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. In his absence, Eric Wilson and Kristian Welch are set to see an uptick of defensive snaps at inside linebacker. McDuffie ends his night with three tackles (one solo).
