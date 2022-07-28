Hyman signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Hyman, who last played in the NFL during the 2019 season, will become the 13th wideout on Green Bay's 90-man offseason roster. The 26-year-old most recently saw action in the spring with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he caught 15 of 22 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns over four games. Hyman will face an uphill battle to make the Packers' final roster heading into the regular season.