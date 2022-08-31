site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Ishmael Hyman: Lands on IR
Hyman (undisclosed) reverted to the Packers' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Barring an injury settlement, Hyman will be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old has only appeared in two games in his career, both coming in 2019 with Tampa Bay.
