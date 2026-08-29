Sturdivant caught six of seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown Friday in a 42-38 preseason victory over Arizona.

Sturdivant and QB Kyle McCord accounted for all of the yardage on the Packers' first touchdown drive, connecting on a 36-yard pass down the middle before Sturdivant hauled in a 29-yard touchdown along the sideline on the following play. Sturdivant had been in concussion protocol earlier in the week, but he recovered in time to play Friday and posted a huge performance in his effort to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Even with Friday's impressive effort, the 23-year-old could end up being cut by the end of the weekend, though it wouldn't be surprising at all if Sturdivant makes the club given the offensive skills he has flashed and his ability to contribute on special teams.