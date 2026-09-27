Sturdivant tallied three catches on as many targets for 22 yards during the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Sturdivant's nine-yard catch late in the third quarter was the first of his NFL career. He went on to haul in two more passes of three and 10 yards in the fourth quarter and finished Thursday's contest having played 21 of the Packers' 66 snaps on offense (31.8 percent). Most of that playing time came when Green Bay was facing a large deficit, but Sturdivant figures to see at least some involvement in the offense given the uncertainty around the status of Jayden Reed (neck) for the rest of the 2026 season.