Sternberger (ankle) will make his pro debut Sunday against the Chargers in L.A., Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sternberger had a tough preseason, missing most of it due to a concussion, only to suffer an ankle injury in the finale when he emerged from the protocol. He subsequently was placed on IR, but with three weeks of practice under his belt, he was deemed ready to contribute again. Sternberger will be available behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis with Robert Tonyan (hip) inactive.