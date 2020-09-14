Sternberger was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 43-34 victory over the Vikings.

Sternberger drew one of only two passes Aaron Rodgers threw to his tight ends in Sunday's game, but he played only a bit role Week 1, finishing a distant fourth among Packers tight ends in snaps. The team thought enough of Sternberger to draft him in the third round in 2019, but he missed most of his rookie season with an ankle injury and still has not found his niche in the offense.