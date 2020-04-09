Packers' Jace Sternberger: Chance to see expanded role
With Jimmy Graham having departed in free agency, Sternberger has an opportunity to see an expanded role in 2020, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.
The report relays that the Packers have plans to use Sternberger "in the slot a lot" this coming season. Robert Tonyan could also see added opportunities in 2020, but Sternberger, who Green Bay selected 75th overall in last year's NFL Draft, is viewed by Larry McCarren of the Packers' official site as a player with the skills to move into a more prominent pass-catching role. Though the Texas A&M product didn't catch any regular-season passes in 2019, Sternberger did haul in three receptions for 15 yards and a TD in two playoff contests. Veteran Marcedes Lewis remains in Green Bay's tight end mix as well, but Sternberger's ability as a route runner could help him emerge as a fantasy sleeper in his second campaign as a pro.
More News
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Ends season on high note•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Still looking for first reception•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Targeted for first time•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Active for first time as pro•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunter Bryant prospect profile
The 2020 tight end class isn't strong at the top, but Hunter Bryant might be the best receiving...
-
4/8 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Damien
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
Where do the rookies fit into an early PPR redraft league before the NFL Draft?
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
PPR mock draft: How rookies fit
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.