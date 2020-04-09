With Jimmy Graham having departed in free agency, Sternberger has an opportunity to see an expanded role in 2020, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

The report relays that the Packers have plans to use Sternberger "in the slot a lot" this coming season. Robert Tonyan could also see added opportunities in 2020, but Sternberger, who Green Bay selected 75th overall in last year's NFL Draft, is viewed by Larry McCarren of the Packers' official site as a player with the skills to move into a more prominent pass-catching role. Though the Texas A&M product didn't catch any regular-season passes in 2019, Sternberger did haul in three receptions for 15 yards and a TD in two playoff contests. Veteran Marcedes Lewis remains in Green Bay's tight end mix as well, but Sternberger's ability as a route runner could help him emerge as a fantasy sleeper in his second campaign as a pro.