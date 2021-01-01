Sternberger (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Sternberger has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol and will return to action after a three-game absence. Robert Tonyan has established himself as the top tight end in Green Bay's offense. Sternberger has yet to play more than 28 snaps in a game as a result.
