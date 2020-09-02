Sternberger may not be ready for the No. 1 tight end job, with Robert Tonyan emerging as an option to serve as Green Bay's top pass catcher at the position, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

A 2019 third-round pick, Sternberger barely played as rookie before scoring a touchdown in the playoffs. He looked like a dark-horse breakout candidate earlier this summer, but a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list kept him away from the Packers for the first two and half weeks of August, and it seems he hasn't made a strong impression since returning. This doesn't mean Tonyan will handle the pass-catching role all year, but it's at least a possibility for Week 1 at Minnesota.